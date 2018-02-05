FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 6:26 AM / a day ago

South Korean appeals court sets Samsung scion Lee free

1 分钟阅读

SEOUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A South Korean appeals court on Monday set Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee free after nearly a year of detention, suspending his five-year jail term after he was convicted of bribing the country’s former president.

A lower court had jailed Lee for corruption in a political scandal that roiled the country and led to the ouster of President Park Geun-hye. He appealed against the verdict and sentence.

Lee, the 49-year-old heir to one of the world’s biggest corporate empires, has been detained since February 2017. (Reporting by Haejin Choi and Joyce Lee; Editing by Nick Macfie)

