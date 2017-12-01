FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn seeks to inspect SandRidge Energy books, records
2017年12月1日 / 下午5点10分 / 1 天前

Icahn seeks to inspect SandRidge Energy books, records

1 分钟阅读

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn has asked to inspect certain books and records of SandRidge Energy Inc , according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Icahn seeks to investigate the compensation of SandRidge's senior management, the proposed acquisition of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc and the recent poison pill plan laid out by SandRidge, according to the filing. (bit.ly/2j7as9j)

Icahn’s demand comes a day after he called the $746 million bid by SandRidge for Bonanza Creek “value-destroying”. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

