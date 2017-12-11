FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SandRidge to make some internal records available for Icahn
频道
专题
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
比特币
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
国际财经
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
深度分析
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 11, 2017 / 11:50 AM / in a day

SandRidge to make some internal records available for Icahn

2 分钟阅读

Dec 11 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc said on Monday it would make some company records available to Carl Icahn, a week after the activist investor asked the oil and gas producer to release internal documents on its proposed acquisition of a rival.

Icahn, who opposes SandRidge’s $746 million proposal for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, wants to investigate deliberations involving the deal and other matters including executive compensation at SandRidge.

SandRidge did not say what documents it would make available to the billionaire investor, who has called the Bonanza Creek deal “value-destroying.”

Icahn, with a 13.5 percent stake, is SandRidge’s top shareholder. Other shareholders with substantial stakes in SandRidge including Fir Tree Partners and Susquehanna Advisors have also come out against the purchase.

Oklahoma City-based SandRidge has said its cash-and-stock offer for Bonanza Creek would expand its presence in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below