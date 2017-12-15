FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn steps up fight against SandRidge's plan to buy Bonanza Creek
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 15, 2017 / 2:22 PM / a day ago

Icahn steps up fight against SandRidge's plan to buy Bonanza Creek

1 分钟阅读

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn on Friday urged SandRidge Energy Inc’s stockholders to vote against the oil and gas company’s plan to issue shares for its proposed acquisition of Bonanza Creek Energy.

Icahn, SandRidge's biggest shareholder with a 13.5 percent stake, has called SandRidge's $746 million offer – $19.20 per share in cash and $16.80 in stock – for Bonanza Creek "value-destroying." (bit.ly/2zeUPVW)

Several other holders including Fir Tree Partners and Susquehanna Advisors Group have come out against the purchase. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below