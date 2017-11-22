FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carl Icahn reports 13.51 pct stake in SandRidge Energy
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
2017年11月22日

Carl Icahn reports 13.51 pct stake in SandRidge Energy

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Activist Investor Carl Icahn on Wednesday reported a 13.51 percent stake in SandRidge Energy and said he would vote against the company’s proposed acquisition of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Another investor Fir Tree Partners on Monday opposed SandRidge’s $746 million Bonanza Creek deal, saying an acquisition would drain all of the oil and gas producer’s cash.

Icahn said that while he has not spoken with Fir Tree, he agreed with the hedge fund’s reasons for opposing the deal.

SandRidge emerged from bankruptcy late last year, while Bonanza did so in April this year following a recovery in oil prices after a two-year slump. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

