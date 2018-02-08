FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 10:06 PM / in a day

SandRidge Energy CEO, CFO are leaving after push from Icahn

1 分钟阅读

HOUSTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc said on Thursday its chief executive and finance chief are leaving so the U.S. shale producer can pursue a new corporate strategy.

The exits are a victory for activist investor Carl Icahn, the company’s largest shareholder, who had blasted for months what he considered management’s ineptitude.

James Bennett, who led the company into and out of bankruptcy as CEO, is leaving as of Thursday. Julien Bott, the finance chief, will leave as soon as the company’s annual report is filed with U.S. regulators, SandRidge’s board said in a statement.

Icahn was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Tom Brown)

