UPDATE 1-SandRidge investor Fir Tree opposes $746 mln bid for Bonanza Creek
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
2017年11月20日 / 下午1点50分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-SandRidge investor Fir Tree opposes $746 mln bid for Bonanza Creek

2 分钟阅读

(Adds background on companies’ bankruptcies, details on deal and share prices)

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Activist investor Fir Tree Partners on Monday opposed SandRidge Energy Inc’s $746-million deal to buy rival Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, saying an acquisition would drain all of the oil and gas producer’s cash.

“We believe this proposed acquisition represents a complete about face by (SandRidge‘s) management on its post-bankruptcy strategy,” Fir Tree Partners, which owns about 8.3 percent of SandRidge, said in a statement.

SandRidge emerged from bankruptcy late last year, while Bonanza did so in April following a recovery in oil prices after a two-year slump.

As of Sept. 30, Oklahoma-based SandRidge’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $133.2 million.

Shares of SandRidge, which had fallen nearly 22 percent since the beginning of the year, dropped another 15 percent on Wednesday after the deal was announced.

Bonanza Creek’s shares closed at $32.07 on Wednesday, well below SandRidge’s offer price of $36 per share, suggesting investors were skeptical the deal would close.

Fir Tree also said SandRidge was paying an “unjustified premium” for Bonanza Creek. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

