19 天前
Sandvine accepts C$562 mln offer from Francisco, Procera
2017年7月17日 / 下午3点09分 / 19 天前

Sandvine accepts C$562 mln offer from Francisco, Procera

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 17 (Reuters) - Sandvine Corp said on Monday it had terminated a deal with Vector Capital and accepted a higher offer from a unit of private equity firm Francisco Partners and Procera Networks Inc, valuing the network equipment maker at about C$562 million.

Francisco and networking equipment maker Procera will pay C$4.40 per Sandvine share.

Sandvine will be merged with Procera, whose Chief Executive Lyndon Cantor will lead the combined entity.

Earlier in the month, Sandvine had accepted an amended offer from Vector Capital unit Scalar Acquireco Corp for C$4.15 per share, valuing Sandvine at about C$529 million. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

