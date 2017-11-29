FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi expects $120 mln hit as dengue vaccine hits major snag
2017年11月29日 / 下午5点43分 / 2 天前

Sanofi expects $120 mln hit as dengue vaccine hits major snag

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Use of Sanofi’s dengue vaccine, the world’s first approved shot against the mosquito-borne virus, is to be strictly limited due to evidence it can worsen disease in people who have not previously been exposed to the infection.

The French drugmaker said in a statement on Wednesday that as a result it would book a charge in the fourth-quarter results of around 100 million euros ($118.57 million).

This follows new analysis from six years of clinical data showing that Dengvaxia vaccine provides persistent protective benefit against dengue fever in those who had prior infection.

But for those not previously infected by the virus, more cases of severe disease could occur in the long term following vaccination upon a subsequent dengue infection. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)

