Sanofi to market new hemophilia drug in deal with Alnylam
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
January 8, 2018 / 7:01 AM / a day ago

Sanofi to market new hemophilia drug in deal with Alnylam

2 分钟阅读

PARIS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - French pharmaceutical group Sanofi said it has obtained the right to develop and sell a new hemophilia drug in a restructuring of its partnership with U.S. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Under the agreement, Sanofi will obtain global development and commercialization rights to fitusiran, currently in development for the treatment of people with hemophilia A and B.

Global commercialization of fitusiran will be done by Sanofi Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi, while Alnylam will receive royalties based on net sales of fitusiran products.

Fitusiran complements Sanofi Genzyme’s rare hematology portfolio and will bring an innovative new treatment for people living with hemophilia, one of the most common rare diseases.

Alnylam will obtain global development and commercialization rights to a new treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by the build-up of an abnormal protein.

“The restructured alliance reflects Sanofi Genzyme’s sustained interest in the strong potential of Alnylam’s portfolio of genetic medicines,” said Bill Sibold, Executive Vice President and Head of Sanofi Genzyme.

Sanofi said it will continue to have the right to opt into other Alnylam rare genetic disease programs for development and commercialization in territories outside of the United States, Canada and Western Europe, as well as one right to a global license. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

