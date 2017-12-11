FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 11, 2017 / 8:06 PM / in a day

UPDATE 1-FDA OKs Sanofi's follow-on biologic of Lilly's diabetes drug Humalog

2 分钟阅读

(Adds background, details on approval)

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it approved Sanofi SA’s Admelog as the first follow-on biologic version of Eli Lilly and Co’s fast-acting insulin, Humalog.

Admelog, generally taken just before meals, was approved for use in children older than three and adults with type 1 diabetes, as well as adults with type 2 diabetes.

Like Humalog, which earned Lilly $696.2 million in the latest quarter, the short-acting drug helps diabetics control blood sugar levels after eating.

Additionally, diabetics may need a long-acting insulin treatment to prevent blood sugar levels from fluctuating through the day.

Patients with type 1 diabetes require both types of insulin, while those with type 2 may not need a short-acting insulin.

Admelog’s approval bolsters Sanofi’s position in the diabetes treatment market after its blockbuster drug Lantus, a long-acting insulin, lost U.S. patent rights in 2015.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 30 million people in the United States have diabetes. ($1 = 0.8482 euros) (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

