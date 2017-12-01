FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi ends development of C. difficile vaccine
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月1日 / 晚上9点46分 / 1 天前

Sanofi ends development of C. difficile vaccine

1 分钟阅读

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical company Sanofi SA said on Friday that it had ended development of an experimental vaccine for Clostridium difficile infection, after an early look at late-stage trial results indicated a low probability for success.

About three million Americans are infected annually with the bacterium - also known as C. diff - which spreads mainly through hospitals, nursing homes and doctors’ offices.

As many as 30,000 Americans die each year from the bacterium, usually after recurrences of infection. The infections are typically the result of taking antibiotics, which wipe out friendly bacteria in the colon that normally keep C. diff under control.

Sanofi said in a statement that all data from vaccinated volunteers in the trial will continue to be analyzed for more information and shared with the scientific community.

The company said it will continue to focus on six other vaccine projects in development.

Reporting by Deena Beasley, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
