Sanofi ends development of C. difficile vaccine

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical company Sanofi SA said on Friday that it had ended development of an experimental vaccine for Clostridium difficile infection, after an early look at late-stage trial results indicated a low probability for success.

About three million Americans are infected annually with the bacterium - also known as C. diff - which spreads mainly through hospitals, nursing homes and doctors’ offices.

As many as 30,000 Americans die each year from the bacterium, usually after recurrences of infection. The infections are typically the result of taking antibiotics, which wipe out friendly bacteria in the colon that normally keep C. diff under control.

Sanofi said in a statement that all data from vaccinated volunteers in the trial will continue to be analyzed for more information and shared with the scientific community.

The company said it will continue to focus on six other vaccine projects in development.