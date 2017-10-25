FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander Brasil beats estimates with 2.5 bln reais Q3 net income
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 晚上10点42分 / 更新于 1 小时前

Santander Brasil beats estimates with 2.5 bln reais Q3 net income

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA posted 2.58 billion reais ($798 million) profit in the third quarter, beating analyst expectations as the bank’s loan book and fee income rose faster than expected, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Net profit rose 11 percent from the prior three months to when adjusted for one-off items, above a consensus estimate of 2.38 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters. Provisions for loan losses were 2.4 billion reais, below a consensus estimate of 2.78 billion reais.

Recurring return on equity (ROE), a gauge of profitability, totaled 17.1 percent for the quarter, above a consensus estimate of 14.6 percent. ($1 = 3.2329 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below