Banco Santander in process of selling U.S. unit Totalbank - CEO
2017年10月26日

Banco Santander in process of selling U.S. unit Totalbank - CEO

1 分钟阅读

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Banco Santander is in the process of selling its U.S. unit Totalbank, Chief Executive Jose Antonio Alvarez said on Thursday.

“We are in a process which could end with the sale of the bank,” Alvarez told a news conference in Madrid.

Santander is also considering selling some parts of credit card business Wizink, he added.

Spain’s biggest lender has paid 200 million euros in compensation to mortgage clients of Banco Popular, which it took over in June, Alvarez said.

Reporting by Jesus Aguado, writing by Isla Binnie

