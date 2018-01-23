FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 9:35 AM / a day ago

BP, Kosmos win rights to two oil blocks in Sao Tome and Principe

1 分钟阅读

SAO TOME, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A consortium composed of BP and Kosmos Energy has won exploration rights to two offshore oil blocks in Sao Tome and Principe’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the national oil agency said late on Monday.

The two companies won blocks 10 and 13 in a restricted tender, the agency’s director Orlando Pontes said in a statement. They beat a second consortium of Portugal’s Galp Energia and Total, he said. (Reporting by Ricardo Neto; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Louise Heavens)

