SAP Q3 growth slows on cloud, licenses dip
2017年10月19日 / 凌晨5点06分 / 3 天内

SAP Q3 growth slows on cloud, licenses dip

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - SAP, Europe’s most valuable technology company, reported that third-quarter revenue growth slowed after a strong first half and profits came up just short of analysts’ expectations.

Core profit excluding special items rose by 4 percent to 1.64 billion euros ($1.94 billion) at constant currency rates, SAP said, below the 1.69 billion euros expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Nonetheless, SAP said it was confident it could meet or beat its financial targets for the full year, as it modestly raised the midpoint of its outlook for 2017 revenue and core profits.

$1 = 0.8475 euros Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Eric Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan

