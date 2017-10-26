FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SAP revises sales practices as it faces U.S. probe on S. Africa
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
分析：华尔街看好电动汽车 但美国人依旧热爱卡车
分析：华尔街看好电动汽车 但美国人依旧热爱卡车
焦点：加泰罗尼亚自治区主席称不会提前选举 政治危机加剧
焦点：加泰罗尼亚自治区主席称不会提前选举 政治危机加剧
2017年10月26日

SAP revises sales practices as it faces U.S. probe on S. Africa

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Global business planning software giant SAP is making sweeping changes to its sales practices in countries around the world, the German company said as it revealed it is the subject of a U.S. corruption probe tied to its business dealings in South Africa.

Adaire Fox-Martin, SAP executive board member in charge of global customer operations, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that its on-going investigation into corrupt sales practices related to South Africa government contracts had led it to take disciplinary actions against three top managers.

SAP also said on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have opened an investigation of the company under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

The probe began after SAP’s outside law firm Baker McKenzie had informed U.S. authorities in July, when the South African sales practices and potential government bribery scheme had come to light in reports by a local investigative reporting group. (Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

