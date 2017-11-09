FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 下午3点57分 / 更新于 1 天前

Health insurer Anthem eases restrictions on Sarepta's Duchenne treatment

2 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Health insurer Anthem Inc has eased access to Sarepta Therapeutics’ treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and on Thursday changed its reimbursement policy on its website to “medically necessary.”

Anthem had previously considered the drug, Exondys51, investigational and its policy required members to seek special authorization for its use before it would consider covering the costs.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Sarepta for Duchenne, a degenerative disease that mostly affects young boys, last year despite questions from experts and its own reviewers about the efficacy of the drug. The FDA asked for a further clinical trial.

An Anthem spokeswoman said its medical policy committee had reviewed information presented at recent scientific meetings, feedback from clinicians and information from Sarepta before making the change.

“This move brings Anthem’s policy from the most restrictive of the big five, to one of the least restrictive,” RW Baird analyst Brian Skorney said in a research note. Among the other four large U.S. health insurers, Aetna Inc., Cigna Corp , and UnitedHealth Group Inc have more restrictive policies, he said, while Humana Inc’s is similar. He said the Anthem change should help Sarepta sales.

Sarepta shares were off 56 cents at $51.88 in morning trading with a broader decline in the Arca pharmaceutical index of 0.7 percent.

A spokesman for Sarepta was not immediately available.

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Susan Thomas

