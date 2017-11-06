FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Al-Tayyar says work continues despite board member reportedly detained
2017年11月6日

Saudi's Al-Tayyar says work continues despite board member reportedly detained

1 分钟阅读

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Al Tayyar Travel said on Monday that its business was continuing despite media reports that one of its non-executive board members had been detained.

The company named the board member as Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar and said he had direct and indirect stakes in the company totalling 29.72 percent.

“The company confirms the continuation of its business to serve the interests of its shareholders and customers,” it said in a stock exchange statement, without giving details or revealing why he was reportedy held.

Saudi authorities have detained dozens of senior officials and businessmen in recent days in an anti-corruption probe. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

