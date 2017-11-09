FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain says will provide Saudi Aramco with credit guarantees
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 中午12点12分 / 1 天前

Britain says will provide Saudi Aramco with credit guarantees

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s government said on Thursday it will provide Saudi Aramco with $2 billion in credit guarantees so that the Saudi energy giant can buy goods and services from Britain more easily.

“This builds on previous support for UK exports as part of Saudi Aramco joint venture projects,” a government spokesperson said in a statement.

The Financial Times earlier reported the British plan which coincided with efforts by Britain to persuade the state Saudi energy company to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange in an initial public offering.

A spokesman for Britain’s finance ministry said the credit guarantees were not part of the attempt to secure the IPO. (Reporting by Andy Bruce)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below