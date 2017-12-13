FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco seeks IPO bookrunners, global coordinators -sources
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
中国财经
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 13, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco seeks IPO bookrunners, global coordinators -sources

2 分钟阅读

(Adds detail, context)

By Dasha Afanasieva, Saeed Azhar and Tom Arnold

LONDON/DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - State oil giant Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE is seeking proposals from bankers before the end of the year for roles of bookrunners and global coordinators for its initial public offering (IPO) planned for 2018, two sources close to the matter said.

The plan to float about 5 percent of Aramco aims to raise $100 billion and is a centrepiece of Vision 2030, a programme to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy away from oil that is championed by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Saudi Aramco declined to comment.

The existing banks working as advisers - JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and HSBC - are seen as front-runners for the global coordinator roles, with the possible addition of a small number of other banks, a third source said.

The source said the final number of banks with the mandate was still uncertain.

The trio joined Moelis & Co and Evercore, who had already been appointed as independent financial advisers.

Wall Street firms Goldman Sachs and Citi are among the many banks vying for a role, sources said.

JPMorgan, Goldman, Morgan Stanley and HSBC declined to comment. Other banks were not immediately available to comment. Saudi officials have said Aramco will be listed in Riyadh and possibly one or more international exchanges.

Aramco has said it is looking at New York, London, Tokyo and Hong Kong as potential venues for the partial listing of the state-run firm.

Additional reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Edmund Blair

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below