NYSE chief says has not given up on Aramco IPO listing
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日 / 上午10点13分 / 1 天内

NYSE chief says has not given up on Aramco IPO listing

RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The head of the New York Stock Exchange said on Thursday he had not given up on the initial public offering (IPO) of Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco and that he was in dialogue with the kingdom’s authorities about the process.

Asked by a reporter whether he had given up, NYSE Group President Thomas Farley replied: “No.”

At an investment conference in Riyadh he said the NYSE was talking to Saudi authorities about it but declined to elaborate.

The IPO is planned for next year on the Saudi exchange. The kingdom also wants to list it internationally but has not announced the location yet. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Hadeel Al Sayegh; writing by Sylvia Westall; editing by Jason Neely)

