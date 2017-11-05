FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Billionaire Saudi prince Alwaleed detained in probe -official
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普访日力图就朝鲜问题统一立场 贸易也是议题之一
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普访日力图就朝鲜问题统一立场 贸易也是议题之一
美国德州萨瑟兰泉教堂枪击案造成至少26人死亡
时事要闻
美国德州萨瑟兰泉教堂枪击案造成至少26人死亡
特朗普称将以友好方式促进美日双方“互惠”贸易
国际财经
特朗普称将以友好方式促进美日双方“互惠”贸易
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月5日 / 凌晨4点25分 / 1 天前

Billionaire Saudi prince Alwaleed detained in probe -official

1 分钟阅读

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Billionaire Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who owns investment firm Kingdom Holding , is among people detained and under investigation by a new anti-corruption body, a senior Saudi official told Reuters on Sunday.

Also detained and under investigation is former Saudi finance minister Ibrahim al-Assaf, said the official, who declined to be identified under briefing rules. Neither man could be reached immediately for comment.

King Salman announced late on Saturday the creation of a new anti-corruption committee chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said had detained 11 princes, four current ministers and tens of former ministers. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Paul Tait)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below