FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi stocks drop after corruption probe detains businessmen, officials
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普访日力图就朝鲜问题统一立场 贸易也是议题之一
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普访日力图就朝鲜问题统一立场 贸易也是议题之一
美国德州萨瑟兰泉教堂枪击案造成至少26人死亡
时事要闻
美国德州萨瑟兰泉教堂枪击案造成至少26人死亡
特朗普称将以友好方式促进美日双方“互惠”贸易
国际财经
特朗普称将以友好方式促进美日双方“互惠”贸易
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月5日 / 早上7点15分 / 1 天前

Saudi stocks drop after corruption probe detains businessmen, officials

1 分钟阅读

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market fell in early trade on Sunday after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman moved to consolidate his power and crack down on corruption with a Cabinet reshuffle and a string of detentions of prominent figures.

The Saudi equities index was down 1.5 percent after eight minutes of trade. Investment firm Kingdom Holding , owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who was one of those detained, plunged 9.9 percent.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported a new anti-corruption committee chaired by Prince Mohammed had detained 11 princes, four current ministers and tens of former ministers. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Paul Tait)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below