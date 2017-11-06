FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two more Saudi firms say board members reported detained
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
2017年11月6日 / 下午3点08分 / 1 天前

Two more Saudi firms say board members reported detained

2 分钟阅读

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Two more Saudi Arabian companies said on Monday they were operating normally after local media reported that members of their boards had been detained in a sweeping anti-corruption probe.

In a brief statement, Saudi Aseer Trading, Tourism and Manufacturing said two board members had been reported held, though it did not name them or confirm they were being detained by authorities.

Saudi media reported earlier that the company’s chairman Abdullah Saleh Kamel had been detained. Saudi officials told Reuters that another Aseer board member, former Saudi Arabian Airlines director-general Khalid al-Mulheim, was being held.

Meanwhile Red Sea International, a builder of housing, said its business was continuing despite media reports that its chairman Amr al-Dabbagh had been detained.

Saudi officials told Reuters that Dabbagh, a former governor of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, was being held.

Saudi royals, ministers and businessmen are among those held in the biggest anti-corruption purge of the kingdom’s affluent elite in its modern history.

The arrests are the latest in a series of dramatic steps by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to assert Saudi influence internationally and centralise his own power within a hereditary ruling system at home.

Among other detained businessmen are Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, chairman of investment firm Kingdom Holding. Al Tayyar Travel said on Monday that it was continuing to operate after local media reported its founder Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar was being held. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Adrian Croft)

