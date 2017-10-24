FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Aramco IPO never been linked to oil market - CEO on TV
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
2017年10月24日 / 上午11点10分 / 更新于 1 天内

Saudi Aramco IPO never been linked to oil market - CEO on TV

1 分钟阅读

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco’s planned intitial public offering has never been linked to developments on oil markets, its chief executive told Al Arabiya television on Tuesday.

“The (initial public) offering since the beginning was never linked to the market or the condition of the market,” CEO Amin Nasser said, referring to developments on oil markets.

Speaking on the sidelines of a major investment conference in Riyadh, he also added that the company plans to double its petrochemicals investments. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, Writing by Sylvia Westall, Editing by William Maclean)

