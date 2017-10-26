FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi exchange rate must be stable until economy diversified - cenbank
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日 / 上午10点33分 / 1 天内

Saudi exchange rate must be stable until economy diversified - cenbank

1 分钟阅读

RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s central bank governor said on Thursday he would only stimulate exports via a flexible exchange rate after the economy was more diversified but it was not at that stage yet, so exchange rate policy had to remain stable.

The riyal currency is now pegged to the U.S. dollar.

The governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), Ahmed al-Kholifey, was speaking at a conference in Riyadh to boost investment that will help the kingdom reduce its reliance on oil exports.

Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Edmund Blair

