UPDATE 1-Saudi private sector to grow, crypto-currencies need watching - cenbank governor
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 上午9点52分 / 1 天内

1 分钟阅读

(Adds quotes from central bank governor)

RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector of the economy is still healthy and the private sector will contine to grow, stimulated by reforms, the Saudi central bank governor said on Thursday.

Ahmed al-Kholifey, governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), also said international cooperation was needed to assess the risks and impact of crypto-currencies.

“We warned the public that be careful there is no legal framework protecting you and we need really to understand more and this is what you hear in the international area when you go to meetings, they have the same feeling,” he said at an investment conference in Riyadh..

“I think it means more international efforts to assess the impact of crypto-currencies on financial stability and the financial system in general,” he said. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

