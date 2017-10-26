FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi to increase liquidity in domestic debt market for government bonds - DMO head
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 凌晨5点47分 / 1 天内

Saudi to increase liquidity in domestic debt market for government bonds - DMO head

1 分钟阅读

RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s debt management office (DMO) will increase liquidity in the domestic secondary debt market for government bonds, the head of the office said on Thursday.

The DMO plans to introduce an auction system for government bonds and for taps of existing issues, said Fahad Al-Saif during an investment conference in Riyadh.

The government is building a fixed-rate yield curve, and will extend the curve as much as possible, said Al-Saif.

The DMO is coordinating with other domestic debt issuers to avoid crowding of bond supply in the domestic market, he added. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia and Hadeel Al Sayegh, writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Kim Coghill)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below