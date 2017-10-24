FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SoftBank to work with Saudi Arabia on new city
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
2017年10月24日 / 下午1点05分

SoftBank to work with Saudi Arabia on new city

1 分钟阅读

RIYADH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp will work with Saudi Arabia on the development of “Neom”, a new business and industrial city announced on Tuesday.

Softbank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said at an investment conference in Riyadh on Tuesday that Saudi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had asked him to get involved.

“I think Neom is a fantastic opportunity,” Son said, adding that the SoftBank Vision Fund would invest in Saudi Electricity Co (SEC).

Reporting by Reuters team, writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely

