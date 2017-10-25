FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi PIF says open to more big ticket investments like Uber
2017年10月25日 / 早上7点56分 / 更新于 1 天内

Saudi PIF says open to more big ticket investments like Uber

1 分钟阅读

RIYADH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The head of Saudi Arabia’s main sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday that the vehicle was open to investing in more big ticket investments like U.S. ride services company Uber.

Asked whether to expect more big ticket investments like this, Public Investment Fund (PIF) Managing Director Yasir Al Rumayyan told reporters: “Yes, we are open to everything.”

He was speaking on the second day of a major investment conference in the capital Riyadh. Last year PIF invested $3.5 billion in Uber. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Writing by Sylvia Westall, Editing by Tom Arnold)

