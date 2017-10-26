FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Exchange aspires to be exclusive venue for Aramco IPO -CEO
2017年10月26日

Saudi Exchange aspires to be exclusive venue for Aramco IPO -CEO



RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange aspires to be the exclusive venue for the listing of Saudi Aramco’s IPO-ARMO.SE initial public offering, the exchange’s Chief Executive Officer Khalid al-Hussan said on Thursday.

The exchange, known as Tadawul, was working hard to convince Aramco of the merits of such a move, but the company had not yet made a decision, al-Hussan said.

Reporting By Andrew Torchia and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

