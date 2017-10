RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity fund TPG Capital has started talks with the Saudi Arabian government to bring Cirque du Soleil to the kingdom, TPG chairman David Bonderman said on Thursday.

Cirque du Soleil, the global circus and entertainment troupe, sold a majority stake to a group led by TPG in 2015 in a deal valued at $1.5 billion. (Reporting by Katie Paul, Editing by William Maclean)