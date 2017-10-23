FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月23日 / 中午12点08分 / 1 天内

Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal: very happy with Citi investment - CNBC

1 分钟阅读

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who owns investment firm Kingdom Holding, said he was very happy with his company’s investment in Citigroup.

“The environment right now for the banking industry is very favourable,” he said in an interview with CNBC aired on Monday.

“I am really happy with the investment in Citibank, because really right now even with the big jump right now. There is still plenty of room for Citigroup to go 100 and above,” he said.

Citibank is a unit of Citigroup, in which Kingdom Holding is a prominent investor. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Sylvia Westall; Editing by Susan Fenton)

