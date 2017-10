RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who owns investment firm Kingdom Holding, said in an interview with CNBC on Monday that he was optimistic about his investment in Twitter.

“It’s not going to be easy because they face some difficulties, but our entry point was very reasonable, so right now it’s holding on a breakeven point,” he said. (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by David Goodman)