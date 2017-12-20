FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi PetroRabigh II to start operations in Q1 next year -energy minister
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
时事要闻
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
中国财经
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 20, 2017 / 4:10 PM / 5 days ago

Saudi PetroRabigh II to start operations in Q1 next year -energy minister

1 分钟阅读

RIYADH, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday that PetroRabigh II, the expansion of the petrochemical complex of PetroRabigh, would start operations in the first quarter of 2018.

Falih was speaking at a news conference in Riyadh. Phase II of the joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical will be able to produce 5 million tonnes of petrochemicals and 15 million tonnes of petroleum products annually. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Katie Paul; Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below