1 个月前
Alwaleed bin Talal pledges loyalty to new Saudi Crown Prince-Twitter account
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月21日 / 晚上6点37分 / 1 个月前

Alwaleed bin Talal pledges loyalty to new Saudi Crown Prince-Twitter account

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Billionaire Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal pledged loyalty on Wednesday to the kingdom's new Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Alwaleed posted on his Twitter account.

"I congratulate my brother the Crown Prince and swear allegiance to Mohammed bin Salman as Crown Prince," the posting said. Alwaleed's Kingdom Holding investment firm is a major investor in U.S. companies in the technology and other sectors. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad, Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Toby Chopra)

