FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Geely group to take majority stake in Denmark's Saxo Bank
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月2日 / 早上8点25分 / 16 天前

China's Geely group to take majority stake in Denmark's Saxo Bank

1 分钟阅读

COPENHAGEN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Chinese automotive group Geely will increase its stake in Denmark’s Saxo Bank to 51.5 percent while Finland’s Sampo Oyj will take a stake of 19.9 percent, Saxo said on Monday.

Sampo said in a separate announcement that it would pay 265 million euros ($311 million) for its stake. Saxo Bank said Geely would pay the same price.

Geely, which owns carmaker Volvo, said in May it would take a 30 percent stake in Saxo Bank.

Saxo Bank derives most of its income from its online trading platform, and Geely said on Monday that it believed the Danish firm’s technologies could be expanded across Asia.

Current Saxo Bank shareholders TPG Capital and SinarMas have accepted the offers from Geely and Sampo and will sell all of their shares, while co-founder and CEO Kim Fournais’ stake of 25.71 percent will remain unchanged, Saxo Bank said.

$1 = 0.8522 euros Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below