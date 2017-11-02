FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suntory Beverage, PepsiCo to form Thai soft drinks JV - source
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 凌晨5点35分 / 1 天前

Suntory Beverage, PepsiCo to form Thai soft drinks JV - source

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd and PepsiCo Inc plan to set up a soft drink joint venture in Thailand next spring, a person with knowledge of the matter said, declining to be identified because the decision is not yet public.

The Nikkei business daily, which reported the deal earlier on Thursday, said the Japanese company would likely invest 30 billion to 40 billion yen ($260 million-$350 million) for a majority stake in the venture. ($1 = 113.9200 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below