Suntory Beverage, PepsiCo to form Thai soft drinks JV - source

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd and PepsiCo Inc plan to set up a soft drink joint venture in Thailand next spring, a person with knowledge of the matter said, declining to be identified because the decision is not yet public.

The Nikkei business daily, which reported the deal earlier on Thursday, said the Japanese company would likely invest 30 billion to 40 billion yen ($260 million-$350 million) for a majority stake in the venture. ($1 = 113.9200 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)