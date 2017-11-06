FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SBM Offshore takes $238 mln provision in U.S. investigation
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月6日 / 早上6点47分 / 1 天前

SBM Offshore takes $238 mln provision in U.S. investigation

1 分钟阅读

AMSTERDAM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - SBM Offshore, the marine engineering firm that paid $240 million to Dutch authorities to settle a Latin American bribery case in 2014, said on Monday it had taken a new $238 million provision to settle a related case with U.S. authorities, as well as another linked to its relationship with Monaco-based Unaoil.

In a disclosure of its continuing legal issues, SBM said that it has yet to reach a comprehensive settlement with Brazilian authorities. That will preclude the company from doing business with Petrobras, a key customer, for the time being, SBM said in a statement. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below