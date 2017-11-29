FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SBM Offshore settles U.S. bribery case, to pay $238 mln
2017年11月29日 / 晚上11点43分 / 1 天前

SBM Offshore settles U.S. bribery case, to pay $238 mln

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - SBM Offshore NV, a Netherlands-based maker of offshore oil drilling equipment, and its U.S. subsidiary, SBM Offshore USA Inc, agreed to settle criminal charges of bribing officials in five countries and pay a $238 million penalty, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The companies agreed to settle charges related to schemes lasting more than a decade involving bribery of foreign officials in Brazil, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Kazakhstan and Iraq, in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, it said. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

