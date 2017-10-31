FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Scana CEO to step down after failed nuclear project
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
2017年10月31日 / 下午2点26分 / 更新于 19 小时前

UPDATE 1-Scana CEO to step down after failed nuclear project

2 分钟阅读

(Adds background on the nuclear project; updates share price)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Scana Corp’s chief executive, Kevin Marsh, is stepping down as the utility company grapples with billions of dollars in cost overruns tied to an abandoned nuclear project.

The company’s shares fell 3.7 percent to $44.21 in morning trading on Tuesday.

The project known as V.C. Summer, which was majority-owned by Scana, was ditched in July after estimated costs to build two nuclear reactors spiraled to as much as $24 billion.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Addison will take over the top job from Marsh, effective Jan. 1, Scana said on Tuesday.

The failed nuclear project also led to the resignation of Santee Cooper CEO Lonnie Carter in August. Santee, a South Carolina-based utility, had partnered with Scana on the construction of the reactors.

The reactors were proposed a decade ago when U.S. policymakers expected more than a dozen new nuclear power plants to provide carbon-free electricity.

In the years since, however, a shale revolution unleashed a glut of cheaper natural gas and the Fukushima accident in Japan raised fresh safety concerns. The project had cost $9 billion before being scrapped. (Reporting by John Benny and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D‘Silva)

