Blackstone buys German measuring firm Schenck
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月21日 / 上午10点59分

Blackstone buys German measuring firm Schenck

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Buyout group Blackstone has bought German measuring technology group Schenck Process from private equity investor IK Investment Partners, the groups said on Thursday.

While a purchase price was not disclosed, two people close to the matter said that the deal valued Schenck at more than 700 million euros ($834 million).

Schenck, a former unit of German automotive supplier Duerr AG, makes factory gear to weigh, filter or dose substances, catering to industries such as mining, construction, chemicals and food processing.

Bankers had worked on debt financing of about 500 million euros, equating to 5.5 times Schenck’s expected 2017 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 85 million euros, including undrawn facilities.

IK had acquired Schenck at the height of the buyout boom in 2007 from rival HgCapital for 450 million euros and unsuccessfully tried to sell Schenck several times over the last couple of years. ($1 = 0.8398 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

