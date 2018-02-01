FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 1, 2018 / 10:05 PM / 更新于 18 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Trucking firm Schneider tops profit estimates on strong demand

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details, CEO quote)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Trucking firm Schneider National Inc’s quarterly profit and revenue topped analysts’ forecasts, boosted by higher prices and robust freight demand in a strengthening U.S. economy.

The company, which operates one of the largest for-hire trucking fleets in North America, also forecast yearly adjusted earnings of $1.32 to $1.44 per share. Analysts on average were expecting $1.34 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company’s profit rose year-over-year to $283.9 million from $47.8 million, gaining from a tax-related benefit of $193.7 million.

Adjusted for one-time items, earnings were 33 cents per share, edging past analysts’ expectations of 32 cents.

Schneider said revenue rose 11.3 percent to $1.19 billion. Analysts had expected $1.15 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Eric Johnson; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below