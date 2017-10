Oct 2 (Reuters) - Asset manager Schroders Adveq said Reto Schwager will succeed Sven Liden as chief executive, effective Jan. 1.

Schwager will join from Orix Corp, where he was global head of private equity at Robeco. At Schroder Adveq, he will be based in Zurich and report to Executive Chairman Stephen Mills.

Stephen Mills will be CEO until Schwager joins. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)