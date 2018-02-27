Scotiabank says it will keep metals trading business

TORONTO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia plans to keep its ScotiaMocatta metals trading business following a strategic review, its investment banking head said on Tuesday.

“Most of our key services and our key markets and key clients will be continuing,” Dieter Jentsch said on a conference call after the bank reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

“We will be exiting some markets, we will be simplifying our product suite, and we’ll be much more judicious about our allocation of capital and liquidity,” he added. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, Editing by Franklin Paul)