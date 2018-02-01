FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 1, 2018 / 1:55 PM / in a day

Scotiabank expects up to $6.5 billion excess capital by 2020

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia expects to generate C$7 billion to C$8 billion ($6.5 billion) of excess capital by 2020, giving it the opportunity to return capital to shareholders or make acquisitions, its chief financial officer said.

“This level of capital provides optionality to consider ongoing dividend increases, share buy-backs, organic growth opportunities and further acquisitions,” Sean McGuckin said in a presentation to investors on Thursday.

$1 = 1.2317 Canadian dollars Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below