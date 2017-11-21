FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore online gaming firm Sea Ltd revenue rises 4 pct
2017年11月21日

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sea Ltd, a Singapore-based online gaming and e-commerce firm, reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue.

The company, which made its U.S. debut last month and is backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd, said its net loss widened to $132.8 million, or 75 cents per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $65.6 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $94.1 million from $90.5 million. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

