UPDATE 1-Singapore online gaming firm Sea's Q3 revenue up 4 pct
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是"可耻行为"
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是"可耻行为"
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 "所见即所得"有利价格发现
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 "所见即所得"有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
2017年11月22日 / 凌晨1点23分 / 2 天前

UPDATE 1-Singapore online gaming firm Sea's Q3 revenue up 4 pct

2 分钟阅读

* Sea reports first results since IPO

* Q3 e-commerce GMV rise 219 pct y/y (Adds details, outlook)

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Singapore-based online gaming and e-commerce firm Sea Ltd reported a 4 percent rise in third-quarter revenue and a wider loss as it boosted marketing spending, in its first earnings report since going public in the United States in October.

The company said its net loss widened to $132.8 million, or 75 cents per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $65.6 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier. Adjusted net loss was $127.1 million.

Revenue at the company, which counts China’s Tencent Holdings as its biggest shareholder, rose to $94.1 million from $90.5 million. An average of three analysts’ revenue estimates was $93.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Cash revenue, a closely watched measure of performance, jumped 73 percent to $151.7 million.

The company operates in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.

It has three platforms - Garena for gaming, which accounts for the bulk of its revenues, Shopee for e-commerce and AirPay for digital financial services.

Shopee’s gross merchandise value (GMV) leapt 219 percent to $1.06 billion.

Sea expects 2017 cash revenue of $540 million to $550 million, a rise of 53 percent to 56 percent. It expects GMV for its e-commerce business to be between $3.8 billion and $4 billion, an increase of 230 percent to 248 percent.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in SINGAPORE,; Arunima Banerjee and Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Stephen Coates

