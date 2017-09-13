FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seadrill files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月13日 / 凌晨12点30分 / 1 个月前

Seadrill files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

2 分钟阅读

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Offshore drilling services provider Seadrill Ltd said on Tuesday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and entered into a restructuring agreement with bank lenders, bondholders and a consortium of investors.

The company said in a statement the agreement delivered $1.06 billion of new capital, comprising $860 million of secured notes and $200 million of equity, and addressed Seadrill’s liabilities, including funded debt and other obligations.

Seadrill said it had over $1 billion in cash at the time of the court filing in the Southern District of Texas and it did not require any debtor-in-possession financing.

As part of the Chapter 11 filing, the company sought “first day” motions that, when granted, would enable day-to-day operations to continue as usual. Seadrill said it had ring-fenced its non-consolidated affiliates including Seadrill Partners Llc, Seamex Ltd, Archer Ltd and their respective subsidiaries from the company’s restructuring. These non-consolidated affiliates did not file Chapter 11 cases.

Houlihan Lokey Inc served as Seadrill’s financial advisor while Alvarez & Marsal served as its restructuring advisor. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by; Andrew Hay)

